Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 379.39% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.09% and a negative return on equity of 269.39%.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

