Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the July 30th total of 3,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 437.9 days.

ANFGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

