Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,915 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AON worth $54,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 5.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 6.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.42. 1,172,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

