APIX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.