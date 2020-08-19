Apollo Currency (APL) Hits One Day Volume of $759,507.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $759,507.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006847 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

