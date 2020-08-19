Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 6,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $626.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Apollo Investment by 28.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

