AppCoins Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00140895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.01763777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00137221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,285,552 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

