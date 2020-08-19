Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $17.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,319,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

