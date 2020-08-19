Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,144 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $42,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. 310,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,421. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.