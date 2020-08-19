Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.