Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.84, 22,666 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 24,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000. Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

