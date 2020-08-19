Aragon (ANT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.84 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $177.83 million and approximately $31.84 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00045515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,924,120 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

