ARAW Achieves Market Cap of $16,482.31 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $16,482.31 and approximately $4.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.05538324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046145 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

