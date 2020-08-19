Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the July 30th total of 765,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABUS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $280.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.24. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

