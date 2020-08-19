Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Arcadia Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

RKDA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

RKDA opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

