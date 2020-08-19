Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 621,683 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 613,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,770,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,632,000 after acquiring an additional 575,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

