Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 22,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 33,200 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Arconic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Arconic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Arconic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Arconic by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

