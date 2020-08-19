Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (CVE:AHU) were up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 635,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 743% from the average daily volume of 75,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $545,000.00 and a PE ratio of -33.33.

About Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico. The company produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-central Saskatchewan and Southern California. It holds a 60% working interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan.

