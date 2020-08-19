Ardor Price Tops $0.0676 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC and Bittrex. Ardor has a market cap of $67.50 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006673 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003979 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

