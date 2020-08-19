Argus Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Argus from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.94.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.68. The stock had a trading volume of 87,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.