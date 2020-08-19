Arista Networks (ANET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET):

8/6/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Arista Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/5/2020 – Arista Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/5/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Arista Networks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $219.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

