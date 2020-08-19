Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after buying an additional 1,625,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,069,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after buying an additional 528,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 348,436 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

FND opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $2,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,880,677 shares of company stock valued at $489,953,014. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

