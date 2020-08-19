ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARKAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

ARKEMA/S stock opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.58. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.