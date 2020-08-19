Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 32,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.52. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

