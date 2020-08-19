Arqma Trading Up 131.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded 131.8% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $179,887.40 and $34,588.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,774.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.69 or 0.03462535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.02497799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00522667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00791932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00677330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,120,753 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,209 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

