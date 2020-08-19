Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

