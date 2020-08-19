Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $34,489.76 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARVN stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. Arvinas Inc has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $36,119,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $9,269,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 189,044.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

