Aryacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63,246.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $63,246.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004728 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.