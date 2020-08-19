Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 51.8% in August

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the July 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 25,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

