ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $33,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 212,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 145.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 120.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,997,000 after purchasing an additional 462,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $375.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

