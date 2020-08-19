ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555.27 ($59.55).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.37) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.13) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 2,750 ($35.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,054 ($66.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,635.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,870.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

