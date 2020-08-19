ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASXFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

