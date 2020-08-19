ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $120.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00526106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002714 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

