Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Cap of $11,344.80

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $11,344.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 34,457,954 coins and its circulating supply is 32,291,947 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

