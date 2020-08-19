Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in June

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ATHX. ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Athersys news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 40,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -1.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

