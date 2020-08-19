ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATIF stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. ATIF has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

