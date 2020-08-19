ATLANT (ATL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $341.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $341.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATL is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

