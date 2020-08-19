Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 231,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Shantella E. Cooper bought 4,200 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

