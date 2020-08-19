Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Shares Up 5.1%

Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54, 196 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Arteria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAQAF)

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

