Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the July 30th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Financial stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Atlas Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

