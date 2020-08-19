Atlas Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $627,592.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $627,592.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00140156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.01757721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

