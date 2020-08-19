Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $223,692.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00009198 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $223,692.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00139677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.01761755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.