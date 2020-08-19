Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Up 28.6%

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN)’s share price rose 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 430,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 247,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price target on Aton Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

Aton Resources Company Profile (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

