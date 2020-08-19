AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,366 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $97,908,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 21,913,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,160,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

