Attila Reaches Market Cap of $70.96 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Attila has a market capitalization of $70.96 million and $451,751.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.64 or 0.05609050 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

Attila (ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

