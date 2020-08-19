Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,500 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Dollar General makes up about 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,831. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

