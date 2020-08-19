Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises approximately 2.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Freshpet worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 778,187 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Freshpet by 45.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after buying an additional 618,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $45,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after buying an additional 316,208 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.03. 236,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,780. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $111.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.21 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,052. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

