Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases 1,600 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ResMed makes up about 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 209,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $6,892,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,301. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,638. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.