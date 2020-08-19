AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 257,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 251.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

