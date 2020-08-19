Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.54

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 19863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.95.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.06).

Aurania Resources Company Profile (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

